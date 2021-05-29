Board delays taxi bylaw talk

Article content

Discussions to move enforcing the muncipal taxi bylaw from Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board to City of Sault Ste. Marie are pushed back a month.

The police board had the item on the agenda of its online meeting last Thursday. Mayor Christian Provenzano suggested the item be moved to the board’s next meeting on June 24.

Board members most recently questioned why they are responsible for enforcing the municipal taxi bylaw at a January meeting.