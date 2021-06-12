Board expects staff at its sites

Article content

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board employees will be expected to only work at home during unusual circumstances.

A working from home policy, passed by trustees at a May 19 meeting, states the English Catholic board expects its staff “will conduct their duties at or from a board site” unless there’s a major issue such as emergency health and safety situations, global pandemic or disaster.

“Catholic community is optimally formed and strengthened in a face-to-face environment, where employees can collaborate and communicate in person to support students, families, and one another,” the document says.

The director of education, or their designate, decides when employees can work from home. Staff may still need to go to their work site “as required by the needs of the board.”

Staff working at home are expected to follow board policies and ensure confidentiality of work-related information.

“Employees must be particularly cognizant of public perception related to working from home and refrain from accessing and posting on social media sites during their regular work hours, unless this is part of their regular employment duties,” the policy cautions.