Board pushes back cafeteria bids

Accepting bids from other potential vendors to operate the cafeteria at St. Mary’s College is being put on hold by Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.

An agreement with Compass Group Canada was in effect until June 2020, said superintendent of business Justin Pino in a report to trustees.

But the contract was not discussed before its expiry date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the board attempts to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, now may not be the best time to issue an RFP for cafeteria services,” said Pino.

Trustees decided to extend the board’s contract with Compass Group until June 30, 2022.

The cafeteria has not operated during the 2020-2021 school year.

HSCDSB “had some plans” to reopen the food service “but we received some clear direction that we couldn’t move forward with that, so we didn’t pursue it,” said superintendent of education Danny Viotto during an online meeting of trustees on Wednesday evening.