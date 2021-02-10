Board salutes Hammell's long service

Article content

Tracy Hammell is being praised for her professionalism and organziational skills as she prepares to end her 44-year career with Algoma District School Board.

She retires as the English public board’s executive and recording secretary to the director of education on Feb. 19.

Hammell started working with Sault Ste. Marie Board of Education as a typist/clerk at White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School in 1977.

Other roles followed, including invoice clerk, teacher’s aid and confidential secretary to superintents of business Bob Backstrom and Joe Santa Maria. Hammell began her current role with Lucia Reece in 2013.

“You’ve left a legacy behind of strong leadership and you’ve modeled hard work, loyalty and true professionalism,” said board chair Jennifer Sarlo during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday evening. “You will be missed.”

Hammell’s successor is Lina Aceti.