Article content

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is still preparing virtual graduation masses and graduations after Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently opened the door to outdoor celebrations.

Director of eduction Rose Burton Spohn, in a letter delivered to parents and guardians on Monday, said the English Catholic board “continues to plan meaningful, dignfied, and personalized” celebrations for its Grade 8 and Grade 12 graduates.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Board still works on virtual grads Back to video

HSCDSB is also in contact with Algoma, Sudbury and Porcupine health units “to ensure any opportunities we can provide for students to receive their diplomas in person are safe for all and reflect the most up-to-date public health guidance,” said Burton-Spohn.

Meanwhile, Algoma District School Board is waiting for additional information from the provincial goverment following Ford’s announcement made on June 2.

“We’ll be preparing a comment once we have the full information,” said communications officer Fran Walsh in an email to The Sault Star.

Lake Superior State University held virutal commencement ceremonies for its 2020 and 2021 graduates on May 1.

Algoma University holds its virtual spring convocation on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mario Turco will also be formerly installed as chancellor.

Sault College plans to announce its graduation plans “towards the end of June,” said director of human resources and communications Rick Webb in an email.