Boards change PD date

Four school boards active in Algoma District are changing an upcoming professional development date.

The instructional day for teachers was planned for April 30. But with the provincial government’s recent decision to push back March break to the week of April 12, and the Easter break running April 2-5, and the PD day, students would not be in class for eight weekdays in April, and Algoma District School Board release says.

The English public board, Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, Conseilscolairecatholique Nouvelon and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario will now have the PD day on March 19.