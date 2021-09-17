Sign Up
Bomb found outside Michigan Sault business

Brian Kelly
Sep 17, 2021  •  23 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
An explosive device was found outside a cellphone store in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Thursday.

A similar discovery was made in Cheboygan, about 120 kilometres south of Michigan Sault, the FBI says.

The bombs were in United States Postal Service priority mail boxes and sealed with black duct tape. Threatening notes to Verizon and AT&T were on the top of the boxes. The notes were signed HJ or Handcuff Johnny. The letters CMT were written on each box.

Bomb technicians from Michigan State Police and the FBI responded and “rendered the devices safe.”

The boxes are thought to be related to a series of letters found in the Upper Peninsula in August. The letters, claiming to be from the Coalition for Moral Telecommunications, were found at multiple telecommunications sites across the Upper Peninsula. Specific demands were made to the telecommunications companies.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or go to tips.fbi.gov online.

