The province’s stay-at-home order is prompting Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo organizers to adjust, again, what events will be offered during the annual celebration of snow and cold.

Earlier plans were based on limited attendance for outside activities.

Bon Soo adjusts to stay-at-home order

But now, with the Ontario government ordering residents to not go out unless absolutely necessary, carnival brass have had to further tweak what they plan to do Feb. 5-14.

The polar bear swim, a long-standing activity held during the carnival’s closing weekend, is cancelled.

Drive-in fireworks and film screenings are now on hold with a possible rescheduling later in the winter, said general manager Jeany White.

“Unfortunately, they’re on hold,” she said. “They are not going away as far as we’re concerned. As long as we’re able to have them at some point, we’re going to have them.”

Planned skating activities won’t happen during the carnival due to concerns of crowds gathering.