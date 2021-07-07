Bonfire sparks rock throwing in Huron Shores
Rocks were allegedly thrown at firefighters when a Huron Shores man became upset that they had no problem with a neighbour’s bonfire.
The incident happened on Dumond Road, west of Thessalon, last Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A male suspect is part of an ongoing dispute with a neighbour. He reported his neighbour’s bondfire. A physical confrontation followed.
Artur Mroczkowski, 58, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault peace officer and mischief under $5,000.
He made an appearance in bail court in Blind River, via video, last Saturday.
Colleen Coulter, 53, of Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with assault.
Her court date is Sept. 2 in Blind River.