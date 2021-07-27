Border workers threaten job action in early August

Travellers and goods could face delays crossing the International Bridge starting in early August if Canada Border Services Agency’s unionized workers can’t get a new deal with the federal government.

The labour disruption may start Aug.6.That’s just three days before vaccinated Americans can start entering Canada at land crossings after nearly 18 months of not being able to head north because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could very well jeapordize Canada’s plans to reopen the Canada/U.S. Border,” said Chris Aylward, national president of Public Service Alliance of Canada during an online press conference on Tuesday morning. “If they wanted a smooth reopening of the border then they have to come back to the bargaining table with a fair offer which we have not seen yet.”

The last contract for more than 9,000 members of the Customs and Immigration Union expired more than three years ago. The most recent talks to try and reach a new agreement were held in late 2020.

“The employer has flat out refused to address workplace issues impacting our members,” said Aylward.

Harassment, workplace violence and intimidation are part of “toxic” workplace, alleged Mark Weber, CIU national president. Unionized CBSA workers want “better parity” with other law enforcement agencies.

“Our work is just as important to the safety of Canadians,” said Weber. “Our commitment should be recognized with many of the same benefits that other law enforcement have.”

The employer is also seeking reducing notification of shift changes from seven days to 48 hours. Schedules would become non-negotiable with workers not able to choose their shifts. Accessing leave without pay for care of family would also be affected, Weber says.