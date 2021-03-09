Bourgeois starts new role with board

Daniel Bourgeois starts a new leadership position with Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon next week.

The current director of human resources becomes the French Catholic school board’s new director of finance and purchasing.

Bourgeois started working at the board as coordinator of accounting services in 2012, a release says.