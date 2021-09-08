Bradford clan brings art to Old Stone House

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Father and daughter, along with Bradford’s granddaughter, Sadie Hatt, team up for a three-day outdoor art sale at Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site starting Thursday.

Bradford will feature 30 to 40 original watercolours from about 300 he has done. Hatt shipped about 20 of her own works from her British Columbia home. Prices range from $275 to $900.

“I’m trying to keep up with him because he does so much work,” said Hatt during a recent interview. “He gets better and better every year and I’m amazed. His skill level with painting in watercolurs it’s changing and growing and his colours are amazing. I don’t know how he does it, but every year he just gets looser and freer in his technique. I like watching the changes. He’s amazing.”

Bradford praised his daughter’s acrylic artwork in a 2014 interview saying Hatt’s creations made his efforts “look a little stiff.

“We’re trying to inspire each other and feed off each other,” she said. “If so and so can do it, then I can do it. We all try to influence and inspire and encourage each other. Don’t be afraid. Just go for it. What’s the worst thing that could happen? Make mistakes or sometimes you start over. Sometimes your mistakes are the best things. They turn out the best.”

Sadie Hatt, who is starting her first year studying art fundamentals at Sheridan College, will contribute a couple of works to the Old Stone House show. Fox mostly does graphite and charcoal drawings. He is a graduate of the BealART program in London, Ont. Fox also studied painting and drawing at OCAD University.