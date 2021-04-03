Brampton campus welcomes Pakistan students

Shingwauk Hall at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
About 20 women from Pakistan are expected to start studying at Algoma University’s Brampton campus this fall.

The university is working with Canada Pakistan Business Council and Canada Pakistan Council for Education, said president Asima Vezina.

The women, who are expected to have university degrees from Pakistan, will earn a university certificate in project management or entrepreneurship in two years.

They’ll have quite an experiential learning opportunity while they’re here to connect with businesswomen who are interested in mentoring and coaching,” said Vezina.

The university will track the venture “and see how it goes and use the feedback from the pilot to determine next steps,” she said.

