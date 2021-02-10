Break-and-enter suspect found

Brian Kelly
Feb 10, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Merchandise valed at more than $1,000 was taken when a business in the 600 block of Queen Street East was entered late Tuesday.

A suspect was found a short-time later, police say. The goods were recovered.

William McDonald, 37, was charged with break and enter and theft under $5,000.

He was held for bail court.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers