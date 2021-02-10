Break-and-enter suspect found
Merchandise valed at more than $1,000 was taken when a business in the 600 block of Queen Street East was entered late Tuesday.
A suspect was found a short-time later, police say. The goods were recovered.
William McDonald, 37, was charged with break and enter and theft under $5,000.
He was held for bail court.
