Bridge sees 76,000 trips

International Bridge traffic jumped more than 15 per cent in June compared to the same month in 2020.

One-way crossings stood at 13,141 in June, Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority says.

Crossings for the first half of the year total 75,738. That’s down 71 per cent from 2020 when travel between the Twin Saults for non-essential traffic ended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. June crossings are also down 88 per cent compared to January to June 2019.

Commercial trucks made the most trips across the bridge with 6,603 crossings in June.

Full-fare passenger cars stood at 1,206. Commuters made 5,064 crossings. Car pulling trailers chipped in 268.