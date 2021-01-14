Bridge traffic falls 75 per cent

Article content

Traffic crossing the International Bridge fell 75 per cent in 2020.

Total one-way crossings totalled 340,318, Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority says. That’s down from 1,353,149 in 2019.

Non-essential traffic was barred from travelling between Canada and the United States shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

December traffic stood at 11,453 crossings, down 89 per cent from 88,938 in December 2019.

Full-fare passenger cars fell 98 per cent to 807.

Commuter fares dipped 93 per cent to 4,163.

Cars pulling trailers dropped 82 per cent to 110.

Commercial trucks decreased 5 per cent to 6,373.