International Bridge traffic is up, but is still a fraction of the crossings made between the Twin Saults before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Trips climbed nearly 30 per cent in May compared to a year earlier.

Bridge traffic picks up

One-way crossings totaled 12,322 compared to 9,519 in May 2020, Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority says. That’s a 29 per cent increase.

Bridge director Peter Petainen cautions against reading too much into the significant percentage swing in traffic numbers.

“Even very small changes in traffic volumes, now with such a low number of essential crossings, will give the false impression of a significant change in traffic comparing only May 2021 to May 2020,” he said in an email.

Bridge traffic, Petainen adds, is down 87 per cent compared to a typical year.

Crossings were up 41 per cent in April with 13,079 trips compared to 9,299 in April 2020. Most trips, 5,769, were made by commercial trucks with commuter fares adding 4,714. But April traffic volume was down 87 per cent compared to April 2019.