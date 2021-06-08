Bridge traffic picks up
Article content
International Bridge traffic is up, but is still a fraction of the crossings made between the Twin Saults before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Trips climbed nearly 30 per cent in May compared to a year earlier.
Bridge traffic picks up Back to video
One-way crossings totaled 12,322 compared to 9,519 in May 2020, Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority says. That’s a 29 per cent increase.
Bridge director Peter Petainen cautions against reading too much into the significant percentage swing in traffic numbers.
“Even very small changes in traffic volumes, now with such a low number of essential crossings, will give the false impression of a significant change in traffic comparing only May 2021 to May 2020,” he said in an email.
Bridge traffic, Petainen adds, is down 87 per cent compared to a typical year.
Crossings were up 41 per cent in April with 13,079 trips compared to 9,299 in April 2020. Most trips, 5,769, were made by commercial trucks with commuter fares adding 4,714. But April traffic volume was down 87 per cent compared to April 2019.
Advertisement
Article content
Commercial trucks made up 52 per cent of May traffic with 6,433 crossings.
Commuter fare crossings stood at 4,552. Car pulling trailers made 239 trips between the Twin Saults. Full-fare passenger vehicles climbed from 556 crossings in May 2020 to 1,088.
Commercial traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels when the traffic category ranged from about 7,500 to 7,900 one-way crossings between January and March 2020, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs officer Kristoffer Grogan.
“It’s back up almost the exact same we were prior to COVID,” he told The Sault Star. Commercial traffic fell between about 5,500 and 5,800 one-way crossings between April and June 2020 before ranging from approximately 6,300 to 6,700 in the last six months of the year.
“Our numbers dropped dramatically at the start of the pandemic,” said Grogan. “Since then we are seeing an increase, especially in cargo.”
Commuter fares dipped to 2,962 trips in April 2020 before increasing every month until October when 5,900 crossings were made. Crossings have only topped 5,000 once since last fall when 5,065 commuter trips were made in March. Otherwise, crossings have ranged from 4,163 (December 2020) to 4,714 (April 2020) since last November.
Many essential workers “weren’t working” when the pandemic started, said Grogan. “We are seeing an increase back of those essential workers working on both sides (of the border).”
January to May saw 62,597 one-way bridge crossings. That’s down 75 per cent compared to the first five months of 2020. Non-essential crossings between Canada and the United States were stopped in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Article content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants 75 per cent of Canadians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and daily case counts to keep declining before reopening the border to wider travel.
Discretionary travel, including tourism and recreation, is not allowed during the border closure.
“Various factors can influence minor fluctuations in traveller volumes, especially in the complex environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson Judith Gadbois St-Cyr.
Canadian residents, including those who have dual citizenship, permanent residents and First Nation persons registered as Indians under the Indian Act can still enter Canada, she adds.
“There is a process to allow pre-approved travellers to enter Canada for compassionate reasons as well as for the admission of extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents and temporary residents, including those in long-term exclusive relationships, and international students,” said Gadbois St-Cyr.
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter