Article content

The score for a Canadian drama shot north of Sault Ste. Marie is now available online.

Brotherhood was filmed in Michipicoten First Nation in the summer of 2017.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brotherhood score released Back to video

Richard Bell is director. Brotherhood won a Canadian Screen Award for visual effects in 2020.

The film’s score was created by William Rowson, music director of Stratford Symphony Orchestra. Rowson conducted the Sneak Peek Orchestra and Brotherhood Boys Choir for the score.

The soundtrack features 29 selections over 37 minutes. It’s available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotity.