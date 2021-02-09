Brotherhood score released

Brian Kelly
Feb 09, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Brotherhood, largely shot on the shores of Lake Superior south of Wawa, dramatizes an historic canoe disaster. Photo by Supplied

The score for a Canadian drama shot north of Sault Ste. Marie is now available online.

Brotherhood was filmed in Michipicoten First Nation in the summer of 2017.

Richard Bell is director. Brotherhood won a Canadian Screen Award for visual effects in 2020.

The film’s score was created by William Rowson, music director of Stratford Symphony Orchestra. Rowson conducted the Sneak Peek Orchestra and Brotherhood Boys Choir for the score.

The soundtrack features 29 selections over 37 minutes. It’s available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotity.

