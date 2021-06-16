Bruce Mines school declared surplus

Brian Kelly
Jun 16, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Algoma District School Board office on Albert Street East in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A long-time school in Bruce Mines is now declared surplus by Algoma District School Board.

Children started attending Arthur C. Henderson in 1917. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1945. A new school opened that year with additions made in 1954 and 1968.

Trustees decided to close the school in March 2017. The surplus designation was announced by board chair Jennifer Sarlo when an online meeting of trustees on Tuesday evening ended. Arthur C. Henderson closes in June.

