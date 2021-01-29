Bruno heads police board

Brian Kelly
Jan 29, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board member John Bruno speaks with Chief Hugh Stevenson at JUMP office at Station Mall in January. BRIAN KELLY
John Bruno is the new chair of Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.

He succeeds Mayor Christian Provenzano, who held the role since 2019.

Bruno is a retired Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board superintendent of education. He joined the board in 2015 and became chair in 2016. Bruno held that role for a year. He nominated Provenzano to become chair in 2019.

Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen is the board’s new vice-chair, the role Bruno previously held.

I appreciate the opportunity to serve with all of you,” said Provenzano. “I admit it was more time consuming than I anticipated it to be.”

You’ve done a wonderful job,” said board member Rick Webb.

