Former Hound Bunting will make most of chance with Maple Leafs
TORONTO – Auston Matthews or John Tavares?
The Maple Leafs’ free-agency addition with the most offensive potential, left winger Michael Bunting, is going to ensure he puts himself in the best position possible to line up with either the Leafs’ best player or the team captain once the 2021-22 regular season starts.
“There’s a couple of holes right now in the left wing spot and they communicated to me that those spots are open,” Bunting said during a Zoom call with media on Thursday.
“That’s my goal, to come in and be able to play with the top guys. They’re all exceptional players and I think I would complement their game, as much as they would complement mine, so I’m looking forward to getting that shot.”
While there’s plenty of time to decide to who winds up on the left side in the top six — Alex Kerfoot and/or Ilya Mikheyev are bound to get a look, and Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has indicated he still could add at the position — Bunting, who called himself “a rat” in reference to his feisty style of play, didn’t mince words.
The Scarborough native confirmed he left money on the table with other teams when he departed the Arizona Coyotes for Toronto, signing for two years with an annual average value of $950,000. He’s looking to build on a bit of a breakout season with Arizona, when he scored 10 goals in 21 games. His shooting percentage of 26.3 might be a challenge to sustain, but not only is Bunting the kind of player who can retrieve the puck, he can put it in the net.
And two seasons of playing for Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe with Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League means there won’t be a get-to-know-you period.
“I went into Arizona with a nothing-to-lose mentality when I got called up,” the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Bunting said. “I took every opportunity and I grabbed it. That’s exactly what I plan on doing here.
“I’m the type of guy that goes to the net hard and goes to those dirty areas and I’m not going to back down. That’s what I’m going to bring to the table every night.
“When I’m playing my best, I’m under the other team’s skin and I’m getting in their faces. I really enjoy that role.”
That desire is shared by another of the newest Leafs, right winger Kurtis Gabriel.
About an hour after Bunting’s media session ended, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Gabriel, who will bring a physical element to the bottom six, spoke of the tenacity he intends to supply.
“Every player has got to be bought into the system and play it to a ‘T’ and be detailed,” Gabriel, a native of Newmarket, said. “That’s defensively responsible, that’s reliable.
“That passion leads into me working pretty hard out there, being a menace on the forecheck, whether that’s recognizing when it’s time to finish the body and play hard or recognize when players know that’s coming and I can be smart with my stick and creating turnovers.
“That’s really the bread and butter of my game and I’m just going to feed off the rest of the guys. Bunting and (Wayne) Simmonds, we all play with a certain level of grit, and I’m excited to go to work with those guys.
On Thursday, the Leafs got some paperwork out of the way, signing forward Pavel Gogolev to a three-year entry-level contract. Toronto also officially announced the signings of Sault Ste. Marie native Mike Amadio and Brett Seney to one-year, two-way contracts that each carry a salary of $750,000 in the NHL. And the Toronto Marlies signed forward Jack Kopacka to a one-year American Hockey League contract.