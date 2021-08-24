Burning rubber draws Blind River complaints

Article content

Engines revving and vehicles burning rubber are drawing complaints from Blind River residents.

Signs of burning rubber have been seen at Woodward Avenue and Highway 55, Granary Lake Road and the entrance to Leisure Bay Road, Highway 557 at the Blind River bridge and Cataract River Bridge continuing north to the intersection of Highway 527 and Bearhead Lake Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Anyone found doing donuts, wheel spins, brake stands and other similar acts can be charged and have their vehicles impounded and licence suspended.