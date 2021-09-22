Burton-Spohn announces retirement from HSCDSB
Article content
Rose Burton Spohn, director of education of Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, will retire in the spring.
Board chair Sandra Turco read a letter from Burton Spohn announcing her retirement at the start of a meeting Wednesday evening.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Burton-Spohn announces retirement from HSCDSB Back to video
Her retirement is effective March 31, 2022.
Burton Spohn joined the board as a superintendent of education in 2013. She succeeded John Stadnyk as director in 2017.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.