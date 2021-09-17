Bushplane Days return this weekend
Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre celebrates its 25th annual Bushplane Days this weekend.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a release says.
Bushplane Days return this weekend
Games, music, appearances by superheroes and movie characters, train rides by Algoma Model Train Society and a display by Soo Modellers RC Model Airplane Club on Saturday are featured. Restoration of a KR-34 Fairchild can be viewed. Maker North will do demonstrations each day from 9 a.m. to noon.
Food can be purchased.
Admission is $5 for a family of two and $10 for a family of four to six.
Masks, social distancing and contact tracing are required.