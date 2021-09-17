Sign Up
Bushplane Days return this weekend

Brian Kelly
Sep 17, 2021  •  4 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Rino Zorzi, secretary of Sault Ste. Marie Model Airplane Radio Club, uses a sealing iron on a plane he's making using balsa wood during Bushplane Days at Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre celebrates its 25th annual Bushplane Days this weekend.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a release says.

Games, music, appearances by superheroes and movie characters, train rides by Algoma Model Train Society and a display by Soo Modellers RC Model Airplane Club on Saturday are featured. Restoration of a KR-34 Fairchild can be viewed. Maker North will do demonstrations each day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Food can be purchased.

Admission is $5 for a family of two and $10 for a family of four to six.

Masks, social distancing and contact tracing are required.

