Business competition goes virtual
Article content
Algoma University is moving its annual business case competition online after being forced to scrub the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation proved “pretty devestating” to students at the Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution who wanted to participate, said Algoma University School of Business and Economics director Cathy Denomme.
Business competition goes virtual Back to video
Sixteen teams from Algoma, Lake Superior State University, Nipissing University and Lakehead University were expected to square off at the 14th annual one-day event in 2020.
Only Algoma, including three teams from its Brampton campus, and LSSU will compete on April 1 starting at 11 a.m.
This year’s celebrity judges are Jessi Cruickshank, host of Canada’s Smartest Person and The Goods, Melissa Leong, author of Happy Go Money, Count Me In founder Shane Feldman, Juno Award-winning musician Kellylee Evans and Swish Goswami, chief executive officer of Trufan. They’ll participate in a panel discussion centre on Going Back to Normal? Is There Going Back to Normal?
Advertisement
Article content
Denomme says no based on conversations with her business contacts.
“So many of them are saying we’re never going back to how it was,” she said. “Things have fundamentally changed. I think some people are grasping that and taking advantage of all these opportunities and then we have some people who are just praying that we’re going to go back to exactly how it was. I just don’t see that No. 1, how we can and No. 2, why we would want to.”
Donna Hilsinger, of Algoma’s Water Tower Inn, has helped organize the competition for years. She says business people she’s talked to want to recognize “the opportunities that are going to arise that wouldn’t have existed before.
“I think it’s about having that open mind and looking forward,” said Hilsinger. “Everybody’s looking forward to the opportunities.”
Denomme calls the competition “a rite of passage” for business administration and commerce students who are ending their studies at Algoma.
“We’re putting these kids under extraordinary stress and all they have is their brains,” she said. “They come outwith these sometimes mind-stopping ideas.”
Community judges will be drawn from entrepreneurs, accountants, the banking sector and blue-chip companies such as Fortis. Twelve teams will participate.
Students who couldn’t compete last year will be invited to attend.
bkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter