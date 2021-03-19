Business competition goes virtual

Article content

Algoma University is moving its annual business case competition online after being forced to scrub the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation proved “pretty devestating” to students at the Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution who wanted to participate, said Algoma University School of Business and Economics director Cathy Denomme.

Sixteen teams from Algoma, Lake Superior State University, Nipissing University and Lakehead University were expected to square off at the 14th annual one-day event in 2020.

Only Algoma, including three teams from its Brampton campus, and LSSU will compete on April 1 starting at 11 a.m.

This year’s celebrity judges are Jessi Cruickshank, host of Canada’s Smartest Person and The Goods, Melissa Leong, author of Happy Go Money, Count Me In founder Shane Feldman, Juno Award-winning musician Kellylee Evans and Swish Goswami, chief executive officer of Trufan. They’ll participate in a panel discussion centre on Going Back to Normal? Is There Going Back to Normal?