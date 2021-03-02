Businesswomen speak
Three speakers are part of StartUP Sault Ste. Marie’s third annual women’s success luncheon.
This year’s event will be held online March 10 at noon.
Naturopathic doctor Tara Guzzo, Kerri Dool, chief executive officer of K. Dool Social Work Professional Corp. and Wellness Studio and Grace Swain, Instagram expert and mindset coach, will speak.
Free tickets are available at wwhttps://www.eventbrite.ca/e/3rd-annual-virtual-womens-success-luncheon-tickets-141915536189w.eventbrite.ca
