Businesses, schools gain from intern funding: Ring

Stepped-up provincial funding for internships focused on innovation has Rory Ring considering opportunities for Sault Ste. Marie businesses and post-secondary institutions.

Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive officer says the positions could help enterprises identify ways to cut their carbon footprint and add value to the extraction of natural resources.

Sault College and Algoma University could build related research opportunities.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday $39.5 million in funding for Mitacs to create up to 8,000 paid internships for post-secondary students.

“We know that we need to be more competitive in the global marketplace and innovation is certainly one of those ways to do that,” Ring told The Sault Star following a Wednesday morning announcement by Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton. “We’ll be able to build the innovative ecosphere here in Sault Ste. Marie.