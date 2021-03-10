Businesses, schools gain from intern funding: Ring
Stepped-up provincial funding for internships focused on innovation has Rory Ring considering opportunities for Sault Ste. Marie businesses and post-secondary institutions.
Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive officer says the positions could help enterprises identify ways to cut their carbon footprint and add value to the extraction of natural resources.
Sault College and Algoma University could build related research opportunities.
The Ontario government announced Wednesday $39.5 million in funding for Mitacs to create up to 8,000 paid internships for post-secondary students.
“We know that we need to be more competitive in the global marketplace and innovation is certainly one of those ways to do that,” Ring told The Sault Star following a Wednesday morning announcement by Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton. “We’ll be able to build the innovative ecosphere here in Sault Ste. Marie.
“We’ve got, I think, a great opportunity to build that research capacity right here in our institutions in Sault Ste. Marie and then being able to leverage that to potential business opportunities.”
The internships are open to post-secondary students, doctoral fellows and recent graduates. The four-month positions, which can be extended, can be done online or in person.
“Experiential learning is crucial to preparing the next generation of workers for the jobs of the future,” said Romano. “These are great opportunities.”
Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that connects businesses with post-secondary talent. Interns “need to solve a problem” the businesses they’re paired with face, said chief executive officer and scientific director John Hepburn. Ontario is the biggest financial backer of Mitacs.
“Employers need skilled workers to help them adapt, stabilize and grow their businesses,” said McNaughton.
Algoma University is “pleased to hear” the provincial government is directing extra dollars to Mitacs.
“We applaud the provincial government’s continued investment in experiential learning opportunities for students and recent grads as we continue to work in partnership to support the economic recovery from COVID-19 while building the skilled workforce of tomorrow,” said director of experiential learning and international affairs Dawn White in a statement.
The university announced its own partnership with Mitacs last September.
The internship funding is “welcome news” for Sault College.
“Students benefit from work integrated learning experiences,” said director of human resources and communications Rick Webb in an email. “The college is always very support of these types of efforts which help our students on their path to well-paid skilled jobs.”
