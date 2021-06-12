Campaign recognizes small businesses

Brian Kelly
Jun 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie small businesses that stepped up or struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic will be recognized.

StartUP Sault Ste. Marie wants nomnations for its small business superhero campaign. Busiensses that have “gone above and beyond during this pandemic or that have suffered tremendously and could use a pick-me-up by being recognized for their resilience” can be nominated, a release says.

Gift baskets, valued at $50 each, will be shared with winners based on most votes.

Nominations can be made at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSciYF23hJHO5pz4Ztsd6L_r8AvaKG7-vMTy5CzORQ4IIeaFPw/viewform

Winners will be announced July 5.

StartUP Sault Ste. Marie is partnering with Startup Canada for the recognition effort.

