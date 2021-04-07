Camps entered, pair charged

Article content

Two people were charged after numerous camps on Range Lights Road were entered in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township.

The break-ins happened March 30, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A suspicious vehicle was seen in the area. Two occupants were charged.

Brandon Bennett, 37, of Batchewana First Nation, was charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, obstruct peace officer, fail to comply with release order and six counts break, enter a place-with intent to commit indictable offence.

Jason Pine, 31, of Garden River First Nation, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.