Canadian fare bridge toll drops

Brian Kelly
Mar 25, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault International Bridge
Sault International Bridge Photo by Sault Star File Photo

Motorists who pay International Bridge fares in Canadian dollars will get a break April 1.

A stronger loonie is prompting Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority to adjust the toll for full-fare autos from $5.50 to $5.20. Holders of commuter cards will also pay less, a release says.

Per axle charged to commercial vehicles falls from $6.85 to $6.50.

A currency exchange review is done every six months. Rates are adjusted each April and October.

Only essential travellers can cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Balances of International Bridge Prox Card holders reamin unchanged. No fee is charged for maintaining accounts.

