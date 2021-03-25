Canadian fare bridge toll drops
Motorists who pay International Bridge fares in Canadian dollars will get a break April 1.
A stronger loonie is prompting Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority to adjust the toll for full-fare autos from $5.50 to $5.20. Holders of commuter cards will also pay less, a release says.
Per axle charged to commercial vehicles falls from $6.85 to $6.50.
A currency exchange review is done every six months. Rates are adjusted each April and October.
Only essential travellers can cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Balances of International Bridge Prox Card holders reamin unchanged. No fee is charged for maintaining accounts.