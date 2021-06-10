Canal, Fort St. Joseph prepare to open

Brian Kelly
Jun 10, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Parks Canada National Historic Canal in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, June 24, 2016. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Parks Canada National Historic Canal in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, June 24, 2016. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Sault Ste. Marie Canal and Fort St. Joseph officially launch their 2021 visitor seasons Monday and Wednesday.

Fort St. Joseph hours are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday until Sept. 30.

Four electric charging stations are in the east parking area at the canal, a release says. Visitor centre hours at the canal are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 30, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to Sept. 6 and weekdays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8.

Visitors are encouraged to bring toiletries such as hand sanitizer, soap and masks or face coverings.

