Canal, Fort St. Joseph prepare to open

Sault Ste. Marie Canal and Fort St. Joseph officially launch their 2021 visitor seasons Monday and Wednesday.

Fort St. Joseph hours are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday until Sept. 30.

Four electric charging stations are in the east parking area at the canal, a release says. Visitor centre hours at the canal are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 30, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to Sept. 6 and weekdays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8.

Visitors are encouraged to bring toiletries such as hand sanitizer, soap and masks or face coverings.