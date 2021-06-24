Car draw sales put pedal to the metal

Article content

Ticket sales are in high gear for Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s 5 Car Draw.

The lottery, to be held Saturday at 7 p.m., at the hospital, has sold 28,600 chances as of Thursday morning. That’s 63 per cent of the 45,000 tickets available for the annual draw. Sales are 45 per cent higher than the final tally in the draw’s best year in 2019 when 19,800 of 20,000 tickets were sold.

This is the first year a discount is available for multiple ticket sales. Fifty per cent of sales were to buyers who opted to get five tickets for $100, said development and communications officer Logan Costa. A second purchase option, three tickets for $65, represents 17 per cent of sales. Remaining tickets were purchased individually for $25 each.

How much cash was raised to buy a new MRI machine for the hospital won’t be released until the draw is held on the foundation’s Facebook page.

“It’s been a very successful year,” said Costa. “It’s been great.”