Winners pick cash, but vehicles will stay
Sault Area Hospital Foundation 5 Car Draw’s winners put vehicle prize options on blocks, opting to head down the road with cash stuffed in their pockets.
But draw organizers say they plan to still offer vehicles as prizes for their yearly fundraiser to raise cash to buy medical equipment for the hospital.
“We’re going to continue with the car draw,” said development and communictions officer Logan Costa. “It just has the appeal that people enjoy as draws go.”
Houses, cars and trips are the top three prizes for lotteries, he adds.
“Cash draws are successful, but we found draws with large prizes, with things that you can dream about, are just more successful,” Costa told The Sault Star on Friday. “For some reason people visualize better with prizes like vehicles. We aren’t going to change that up. We’ll continue to make it flexible, so that people can still choose the cash option because we want that.”
Each holder of a winning ticket of the June 26 draw could choose from one or two vehicles or a cash prize ranging from $25,000 to $55,000.
Costa anticipates prize choices will stay the same in 2022, but the draw format will be reviewed.
“It obviously was successful,” said Costa. “If we can add to it we obviously will, but we don’t want to every year reinvent the wheel.”
The draw set a record for tickets sold, 33,271, and cash raised, more than $400,000 to help buy a new MRI for SAH.
Winners are Keegan Boissoneau, of Sault Ste. Marie, (Ticket No. 59188, $25,000), Vicky Wilson, of London, Ont., (Ticket No. 11086, $30,000, Emilio Stanghetta, of the Sault, (Ticket No. 52316, $35,000), Laurie Eaton, of Prince Township, (Ticket No. 13324, $50,000) and Taylor Dewling, of Aweres Township, (Ticket No. 23682, $55,000.).
Ugo Bruni, Danielle Marchand, Krystle Nelson and Jacob Tomas shared an early bird prize of $10,000 in May. They held ticket 17017.
Wilson is a Sault Ste. Marie native who recently moved to the southwestern Ontario city. Dewling is a recreation therapy assistant at the hospital. She is working on her masters in kinesiology.
Draw founder Joe Orazietti is elated with the success of this year’s draw.
“Astonishing. Fantastic. Unbelievable. Great. It’s beautiful. Music to my ears,” he said. “I’m just tickled pink over it all.”
Ticket purchases were limited to online and phone sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That “certainly made it easier” for buyers who didn’t have to go to a store to buy a chance. Online sales were available 24/7 with a credit card. The cash prize option, a first since the draw started in 1990, “made it even more attractive.” With the pandemic limiting out-of-home options for Sault residents, the car draw offered them “something to do.
“I knew it was going to be highly successful, but we didn’t know exactly how successful it was going to be,” said Orazietti.
He was in touch with Costa “giving ideas, one thing or another” during the sales campaign.
“Whatever I could do, I did, whatever he asked I tried to help.”
