Cash sought for Iron Bridge arena

Huron Shores is seeking Ontario’s help to fund renovations at the Iron Bridge Recreation Centre, commonly-known as the “arena”. Municipal staff have submitted a funding application to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to assist with upgrading the canteen and the arena’s electrical systems. The Iron Bridge Recreation Centre is located in the village at 1 Chiblow Lake Rd., adjacent to Highway 17.

Through the NOHFC’s Rural Enhancement Funding Stream, Huron Shores has applied to have up to 75 per cent of costs covered, with the total project estimated at just under $80,000. Rural municipalities and Indigenous communities with populations under 30,000 are eligible for the program. Huron Shores’population stood at 1,664 as of the 2016 census.

In another municipal news, council passed a motion to formalize its agreement with Service Canada to fund summer jobs in Huron Shores. That federal department has provided $5,986 for two summer positions, lasting eight weeks.