Catholics can share ashes at home
Article content
SUDBURY – The Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is inviting the Catholic community across Northern Ontario to celebrate Ash Wednesday this year.
Bishop Thomas Dowd is giving Catholics who are not prepared to return to church for any reason the option to pray together with their families at home and still begin the season of Lent in the traditional way.
Catholics can share ashes at home Back to video
“We do not want to let the COVID-19 pandemic to get in the way of this important day. Ash Wednesday remains a very popular day of devotion among Catholics,” Bishop Dowd said in a release.
With churches hoping to reopen next week in time for this celebration, there are still capacity restrictions in place and parishioners who are hesitant to return right away.
After the ashes are blessed by a priest at each Catholic parish on Ash Wednesday, parishioners are welcome to take home a small container of the blessed ashes, along with a short prayer service to pray together with their family or those in their household.
Advertisement
Article content
The short prayer service includes short readings from the Bible, and instructions on how to distribute the ashes.
“Making sure everyone is included and encouraging our families to pray together on this holy day is quite significant. It’s an opportunity for families to begin Lent together, to share with one another the importance of this time of year,” the bishop continued.
“When we set aside time to grow in faith, especially in the time we are in, we begin to see God’s boundless love for each one of us, despite the personal challenges we are facing.”
The preparation and distribution of the ashes and prayer service will follow all public health regulations.
“There may be the case where someone can’t get to their church on Ash Wednesday, or maybe even learns of this a little late. I am giving permission to celebrate the distribution of ashes at any time until the end of February, so as many people can participate as possible,” said Dowd.
Ash Wednesday takes place on Feb. 17 and is the beginning of the Christian period of Lent, which marks 40 days of prayer, fasting, and charitable works leading to the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.
The ashes, usually marked by tracing a cross on the forehead, are meant to publicly signify the spiritual journey Christians begin together on this day.
Catholics are encouraged to check with their nearest church to see available times to attend mass or to pick up the blessed ashes and prayer service on Ash Wednesday.
For more information, to see a copy of the prayer service, or to watch a tutorial video, visit www.dioceseofsaultstemarie.org.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca