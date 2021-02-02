Chief optimistic treatment centre is coming

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie’s top cop is optimstic the city will get provincial help to assist residents deal with opioid addiction.

Hugh Stevenson, chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, said partnerships working together to get funding from the provincial government are “really quite strong.

“I’m getting more optimistic something is going to happen,” Stevenson told The Sault Star following a Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board meeting last Thursday. “What I’ve noticed is there’s a consistent message that people in this community need a treatment facility, a detox facility, that’s properly staffed both short-and long-term to deal with this crisis.”

Algoma Leadership Table and Sault and Area Drug Strategy are among the groups Stevenson sees working together to lobby the provincial government for the centre.

“We’re all speaking from the same songbook that this has to happen,” said Stevenson.

Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour recently wrote a motion asking the Ontario government to fully fund a residential treatment facility to deal with mental health and addiction needs.

“It takes an entire community from different levels, different perspectives, different vantage points to say we need this for the heatlh of the community both in the short and the long-term,” said Stevenson.