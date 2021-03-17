Chippewa County cases stand at 26

Brian Kelly
Mar 17, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Twenty-six cases of COVID-19 are active in Chippewa County as of Tuesday.

No one is in hospital, Chippewa County Health Department says. Twenty-eight people have died.

Total cases of coronavirus since March 2020 stand at 1,806.

