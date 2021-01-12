City appoints new director of economic development

Rick Van Staveren was effectively appointed to the job Monday.

Rick Van Staveren is the City of Sault Ste. Marie's new director of economic development.

An entrepreneur with experience in tourism, senior management in several sectors and a former Northerner has been appointed the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s new director of economic development.

Born and raised in Northern Ontario, Van Staveren’s family owned the Beaver Tourist Centre in White River and the Bonanza in Batchawana Bay.

Van Staveren is a graduate of Confederation College, Kennedy-Western University and has attended leadership development programs at the University of Notre Dame, Emory University and the Schulich School of Business.

A press release states he has 25 years of senior management and change management experience in the courier industry, leading both sales and operations divisions in Canada, the United States and South America.

He also has seven years of experience with a major Canadian consumer goods provider where he was responsible for the retail network, customer care, commercial furniture and small business sales.

Van Staveren has served as a consultant for businesses including DHL Canada, City of Toronto, Toronto Animal Services, Thorfam/Alantis Group of Companies and Toronto Municipal Licensing and Services.

“We are excited to have someone of Rick’s caliber join our team. Rick will be a tremendous addition as we work to drive and support job growth and entrepreneurial success in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Tom Vair, deputy CAO, community development and enterprise services. “Rick is an exceptional leader with a proven ability to develop strategies and plans that help move organizations forward. He will play a key role in developing and achieving economic growth and prosperity in our community.”

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation as we strive to maximize economic development and investment in all facets of the community we serve,” said Van Staveren in the press release.