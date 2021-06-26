City committee needs member

Brian Kelly
Jun 26, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

City of Sault Ste. Marie’s committee of adjustment needs one new member.

Term would run until Dec. 31, 2022, a release says.

Deadline to apply is July 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications are available by calling 705-759-5388, at the city clerk’s office or on the municipality’s website.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers