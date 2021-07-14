City examines 'hub' for business, entrepreneurs, arts and students

A business case is being commissioned to determine if a new Science Technology, Innovation and Arts (STEAM) Centre is warranted in Sault Ste. Marie.

City council has cautiously approved moving forward with a feasibility study and design concept for a new Science Technology, Innovation and Arts (STEAM) Centre.

The vision is to create a dynamic hub for business and entrepreneurial support services, including services for remote workers, research collaboration, shared arts administration space and STEAM skill development.

If a positive business case results from the study, the facility is expected to be created in the downtown area.

Travis Anderson, director of tourism and community development, said the concept emerged after reviewing several of the action items from the various pillars of the FutureSSM project.

Initial thoughts are that a facility will include shared administration space and display areas for arts and culture groups, a space for remote workers and educators to enhance their skills, collaborate on research and help young students and youth hone skills in the STEM areas and receive after school support.

“From the action teams, it seemed like there is an opportunity to establish this kind of centre,” said Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services.

Key focus areas of the centre also include developing research and employment opportunities for STEAM graduates, facilitating partnerships between industry, educators and the innovation centre, and develop a talent pool and attract new businesses and industry.

Several city councillors stressed that they don’t want to see services or organizations that are already in the community duplicated.

Staff dispelled council’s suggestions that the centre would be similar to the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre or incubator services like the Millworks Centre for Entrepreneurship.