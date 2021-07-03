Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp. will earmark $19,000 to help the city’s bid to draw the federal government’s new Canada Water Agency to the community.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The agency’s mandate is to work with provinces and territories, Indigenous communities and scientists “to find the best ways to keep our water safe, clean and well-managed,” said manager of business development Kathleen Heymans in a report to council. The agency “is meant to emphasize applied research to enable effective conservation and management of Canada’s freshwater resources,” she adds.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City gets cash for water agency bid Back to video

Regina is also vying for the federal operation. Mayor Sandra Masters called the capital city of Saskatchewan “the local location” for the agency in March.

Economic Development Regina anticipated CWA would have about 100 full-time workers and an annual economic impact of $70 million. Prairie Farm Rehabiliation Administration, which had some of the same goals as the new agency, was based in Regina.

The Sault’s bid will highlight its central location in Canada, ties to neighbouring Indigenous communities and existing research sites including Invasive Species Centre and Great Lakes Forestry Centre.

Landing the agency “would have a significant impact, including professional full-time jobs and economic investment in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Heymans.

The cash will be used to create a video, website, stakeholder meetings and final report.