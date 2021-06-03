City offers new residents incentive to move here
Article content
A ski pass, a canoe, running or biking equipment.
These are just some of the choices offered to new residents who move to Sault Ste. Marie through the city’s unique Adventure Pass initiative.
City offers new residents incentive to move here Back to video
The Adventure Pass is part of the city’s Welcome to Sault Ste. Marie campaign, and will be available to new residents who relocate here.
The pass options highlight the incredible amenities and quality of life available to residents. Newcomers can discover exciting attractions and activities in and around the city.
The passes are designed to offer newcomers a chance to explore the area, specifically the outdoors.
One pass per household is available who move to the Sault after June 1 for full-time work.
The value of the pass may vary but is around $500.
Newcomers can apply to www.welcometossm.com .
“Sault Ste. Marie is a premier destination for outdoor adventure tourism, and the adventure pass is a great way to encourage people to see what we have to offer,” said
Advertisement
Article content
Mayor Christian Provenzano. “The City remains committed to furthering development of our outdoor attractions and related infrastructure from cycling trails to our marinas, and we will continue to find new ways to promote our community.”
Tom Vair, Deputy CAO, community development and enterprise services states, “Following the recommendations and success of the Future Sault Ste. Marie project,we are turning our attention to vigorously promoting our City. We are open for business, we have job opportunities and welcome new residents to join our community. This Adventure Pass is away to highlight the first class outdoor adventures right on our doorstep.”
In recent months, Sault Ste. Marie has seen a number of families move to the City because of the opportunities and the outdoor adventure lifestyle the area has to offer.
“Sault Ste Marie is quickly becoming a destination for an adventurous lifestyle,” said Travis Anderson, director of tourism and community development responsible for overseeing this initiative. “With new investments in our mountain bike trail system, kayak docks and more, our reputation as a destination for adventure seekers will only increase.”