City property declared surplus

Brian Kelly
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Municipal property at 69 Old Garden River Rd., is now surplus.

The land just north of Sharon Crescent has a storm sewer that provides an outlet to 71 Old Garden River Rd., assistant city solicitor Melanie Borowicz-Sibenik said in a report to city council. A ditch system crosses 71 and 69 Old Garden River Rd., and offers an outlet for surrounding properties.

An agreement or an easement is required to protect this outlet for the adjacent properties and for 71 Old Garden River Rd.,” said Borowicz-Sibenik.

The drainage system exits across the property of 793 Second Line E.

The city should maintain the easement that protects this sewer,” said Borowicz-Sibenik.

The property does not have street access and lot frontage on a municipal street. No building permits would be given unless that changed.

The current use of the property is exempt from property taxation,” said Borowicz-Sibenik. “Upon sale of the property it may be assessable depending upon its ultimate use.”

