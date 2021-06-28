City wants to recruit workers

Article content

Paul Christian wants City of Sault Ste. Marie to hang a big help wanted sign up for all to see.

The Ward 1 councillor is concerned there’s too few candidates to fill jobs that will come open in the community over the next decade. He’s especially concerned that for every position expected to become available, one-and-a-half residents will be exiting the workforce.

“I think this is an issue that’s flown under the radar somewhat,” Christian said during an online council meeting on Monday evening. “I don’t know if the general public is aware of the situation in the Sault.”

More than 25 per cent of the Sault’s workforce was more than 55 years old in 2020. Nearly 11,000 residents are expected to retire in about the next decade. The Sault’s median age, 47, is higher than the Ontario average of 41. The city needs more workers.

“I think as council we need to keep this front and centre because this can either be a long-term problem for us or a long-term solution for us,” said Christian.