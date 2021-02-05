City warns of weather conditions

Article content

City of Sault Ste. Marie is warning drivers and pedestrians to avoid unnecessary travel during what the municipality is declaring a signfiicant weather event.

Snow squalls, strong winds and reduced visibility are expected from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening, a release says.

Staff from the public works department may need extra time to clear streets, sidewalks and Sault Ste. Marie transit stops.

The Weather Network forecasts about 10 centimetres of snow will fall in the city on Saturday and Sunday.