Seeing students back in classrooms is Jennifer Sarlo’s new year wish.

The chair of Algoma District School Board anticipates teachers can more easily spot students who may need mental-health help during face-to-face instruction than instructing them virtually.

Classrooms best place for students: SARLO

“When it is safe, our students are better off in the classroom,” said Sarlo during an online meeting of trustees on Tuesday. “I think we need to work towards that as a community and do what we need to do to control the spread so that our students can get back into the classroom because I think a lot of things that could be recognized in that personal face-to-face that may get missed in those online interactions.”

Secondary students in Sault Ste. Marie are currently studying online due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The earliest they’d return to in-class instruction is Monday. Parents were asked by APH to keep their children home from elementary schools, if possible.