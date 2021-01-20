Classrooms best place for students: SARLO

Brian Kelly
Jan 20, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Chair Jennifer Sarlo attends a meeting of Algoma District School Board trustees on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Seeing students back in classrooms is Jennifer Sarlo’s new year wish.

The chair of Algoma District School Board anticipates teachers can more easily spot students who may need mental-health help during face-to-face instruction than instructing them virtually.

“When it is safe, our students are better off in the classroom,” said Sarlo during an online meeting of trustees on Tuesday. “I think we need to work towards that as a community and do what we need to do to control the spread so that our students can get back into the classroom because I think a lot of things that could be recognized in that personal face-to-face that may get missed in those online interactions.”

Secondary students in Sault Ste. Marie are currently studying online due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The earliest they’d return to in-class instruction is Monday.  Parents were asked by APH to keep their children home from elementary schools, if possible.

The health unit reports 25 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.

Darryl Fillmore, the board’s mental health lead, and well-being special assignment teacher Mendy Snider will meet online with student senators next Wednesday afternoon.

Senators are drawn from each of the board’s eight high schools.

Students want to know “what is available and where do we find information” on board programs to assist student mental health, said student trustee Emily Hewgill.

“This is a start to getting students informed,” she told trustees. Hewgill is hopeful senators will relay information shared by Fillmore and Snider to other students.

Indigenous student trustee Amara Ruffo is concerned lack of Internet access is hurting the learning of some of the board’s students.

“Students are having a hard time online, especially in Northern communities as well as Indigenous communities because of their poor Internet services,” she said.

Director of education Lucia Reece called lack of Internet availability in some communities served by the English public board “a thorn in our side.

“What good is handing the device to the student if it doesn’t have connectivity,” she told trustees. “We can talk about all the money that we put into technology, but until we have that infrastructure in place we can’t really help these students.”