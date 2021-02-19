Coles closing at Cambrian Mall

Article content

Coles, a bookstore that’s been part of Cambrian Mall since its opening, is closing its doors next month.

The bookstore announced its March 7 closure on its Facebook on Wednesday.

“Our store has become a wonderful place for people to gather and be inspired,” the statement reads. “We could not have done it without our wonderful staff and our incredible customers.”

The bookstore has hosted authors ranging from hockey great Wendel Clark to ghost-town chronicler Ron Brown and Sault Ste. Marie and area talent including Gary and Joanie McGuffin, Daren Peel, Denise Rodda and Lorraine Sauerzopf.

“I have lots of great memories at this store,” said Sandra St. John in a post on Facebook. “Sorry to see it go.”

Cambrian Mall opened in 1984.

Coles also has a location at Station Mall.