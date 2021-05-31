College develops online health training
Sault College is developing the first textbook about mechanical ventilators written by a Canadian.
A respiratory therapist who is a clinical educator is working with the post-secondary institution to create the learning resource. The textbook can be used by doctors, nurses who work in critical care or respiratory therapists who work in intensive care units. The free online educational material includes case studies, videos, self-quizzes and interactive images.
“She is extremely passionate about getting this teaching out,” said Lori Crosson, director of continuing education and e-learning, during an online meeting of the college’s board of governors last Thursday.
The learning resource will help the learners ensure mechanical ventilators are fine-tuned to ensure “everything is matching for the needs of the patient,” said Crosson.
Ministry of Colleges and Universities is funding the effort, and the creation of a related microcredential, with $24,970.
Sault College is partnering with Seven Generations Education Institute in Fort Frances, Ont., to develop the textbook.
President Ron Common told governors Sault College has worked with the institute “for many years” in joint program delivery.
Sault College is also partnering with Queen’s University, Lakehead University, Laurentian University and Dr. Gary Sibbald’s Project ECHO Ontario Skin and Wound Care to create an OntarioLearn course, two microcredentials centred on wound care fundamentals and intermediate case-based interprofessional approaches to wound care and a textbook focused on wound care.
The province is backing the effort with $126,630 in funding.
“Wound care is incredibly important,” said Crosson. “It represents a substantial portion of services delivered by home and community care.”
She told governors chronic wound care represents 30 to 50 per cent of home visits in Ontario.
“It’s really vital that we bring this training to the North,” said Crosson.
Students can do the OntarioLearn course on their own schedule.
“We know that nurses, doctors, health-care professionals don’t always work the traditional Monday to Friday, 9 to 5,” said Crosson. “They’re shift workers, so this allows them to be able to access the course at a time that works for them.”
The virtual learning opportunities are to be completed by early 2022.
