College encouraged by student numbers

More students are expected to attend Sault College in September compared to last fall.

Applications to the Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution jumped 14 per cent compared to September 2020, president Ron Common told the college’s board of governors during an online meeting Thursday afternoon.

“There’s obviously been a pent-up demand that students are now taking our programs,” he said.

Confirmations increased 22 per cent compared to May 2020. That compares to a province-wide decline of 5 per cent.

“I’m very optimistic about our enrolment in the fall,” said Common. “There’s obviously some more uncertainty until COVID and the borders open up, but it looks very positive for us.”

Sault College had 2,198 students, 1,493 domestic and 705 international, last fall.

A recent survey found 83 per cent of Sault College students were satisifed or very satisifed with their overall experience at the post-secondary institution.