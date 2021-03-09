College wants traffic controllers to stay

Article content

Sault College wants air traffic controllers to keep working at Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

NAV Canada is reviewing the airport’s service level.

The controllers “manage the dance” between different types of aircraft including commercial flights, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry aircraft and medevacs, says the chair of the college’s aviation program.

Nine air traffic controllers cover an area of 10 nautical miles around the Sault airport.

The control tower “helps manage all that conflict,” said Greg Farish during a media event Tuesday marking the arrival of a new training aircraft at the college’s airport hangar.

The weather over Lake Superior recently “deteriorated quickly” on a day that was forecast to be “beautiful.

“The tower was instrumental in calling back our students who were out practising and bringing them back,” said Farish.

If NAV Canada opts to reduce the service level, the control tower becomes a flight service centre. Only recommendations, rather than directions, would be given to pilots.

“It becomes a little bit of a who’s the most forceful pilot?” said Farish. “It can deteriorate to that. Most pilots are professional and that doesn’t happen, but it does complicate how students can cope with the air space.”

He expects 70 students to do their first solo flights this summer. Air traffic controllers, Farish adds, are an important partner when students fly on their own for the first time.

“If something questionable happens, the tower provides a great service giving them some guidance in the air space,” said Farish.

Sault College took delivery of a new, twin-engine Seminole PA-44 last Friday. The plane, to be used by third-year students, cost $1.1 million. Sault College has two similar aircraft that are nearly 20 years old. The plane’s lifespan is “well over” 25 years, said Farish. The new Seminole, with two 180-horsepower engines, is expected to log about 750 hours of flight time each year. The aircraft will be used by about 40 third-year aviation technology-flight students.

Some Transport Canada certification is pending. The plane is expected to start flying in three to four weeks.

Sault College purchased two used Zlin 242 aircraft last fall for about $300,000 each. The college now has three twin-engine and 12 single-engine planes. Some of the Zlins have been used since 1995.

“They’re a tough bird,” said Farish. “They’re just like new. They’re very well built for training.”

Sault College’s fleet was grounded between mid-March and July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were gradually called back starting in August. All students returned by January. Masks are mandatory for students and flight instructors. Planes are cleaned after use. No student or teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our students and our instructors have been absolutely fantastic at following the procedures,” said Farish. “We haven’t had any incidents at all.”

Movements, or college training aircraft taking off and landing, typically average about 60,000 per year. The post-secondary institution projects that number will top 70,000 “in the next few years,” said Farish.

More pilots are needed worldwide, from North America and Europe to Asia and Africa.

“Primarily it’s driven by growing economies,” said Farish. “That’s where the biggest growth worldwide is.”

